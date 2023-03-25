All section
The Logical Indian Crew
You Are One Ride Away From A Happy Mood!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 25 March 2023 3:34 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Join the kind community @efgorg Wake County & Raleigh parks (North Carolina) hosted a Learn To Ride event to enable all to gain a skill that serves a lifetime of mental & physical well-being. From balancing to pedals, the educational event taught kids how to ride bikes. Cycling promotes positive mental health as self-esteem, depression, anxiety and stress are all positively affected through exercise. Still, the nature of cycling is one of the most effective activities for the head and heart. We appreciate all the efforts taken to prioritize mental well-being!
