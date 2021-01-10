Videos

Fact Check: Ad By UP Govt In Time Magazine Reported By Indian Media As Real News Praising Yogi Adityanath

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Jan 2021 11:02 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Indian media reported that Time's magazine praised the way Yogi Adityanath led UP govt handled the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Time's magazine report was an advertisement paid by the UP govt.

Many mainstream Indian media reported that TIME magazine has appreciated Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

These media houses presented it as editorial coverage by Time magazine. Zee News reported about it with the headline, "Time magazine appreciates UP CM Yogi Adityanath government's work".

TV9 Bharatvarsh also reported about the article of TIME magazine with the headline, "TIME मैगजीन में Yogi Adityanath की तारीफ, कोरोना नियंत्रण पर सराहा गया सीएम योगी का काम." (Which translates in English as "Time magazine appreciated Yogi Adityanath; CM Yogi appreciated for his efforts against coronavirus.")

