World’s Most Difficult Dance Form! Video Of Zaouli Mask Dance Goes Viral
Others/World, 19 Jan 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Social media keeps us connected with the outside world and often enables us to witness different cultures and rituals. Recently, a video showing the Zaouli mask dance has gone viral on the internet. It offers a man performing the traditional dance of the Guro people of central Ivory Coast, Western Africa, which was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2017.
