The Logical Indian Crew
World's Largest Aircraft, Airbus Beluga, Makes First Appearance At Mumbai Airport
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 26 Nov 2022 3:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The world's largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on November 22, leaving passengers awestruck. This is the Super Transporter's first appearance at the Mumbai airport. The aircraft, carrying parts and outsize cargo, draws attraction for its unique design resembling a whale. The plane is 56 meters long and 45 meters wide. Many aviation enthusiasts also shared pictures of the Beluga on the microblogging website with excitement.
