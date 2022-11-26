World Cup 2022: Japanese Fans Voluntarily Clean Stadium After Historic Triumph Over Germany, Wins Praise

All section
Others/World,  26 Nov 2022

Japan’s astounding 2-1 triumph over Germany on November 23 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has left the football world in joyous disbelief. Soon after witnessing a historic win, the spectators started to vacate the Khalifa International Stadium; however, Japanese fans got to work carrying large disposable blue garbage bags. They waded between the rows of seats and picked the waste water bottles and discarded food items. The world had seen Japanese fans doing this before, as, in the previous editions, they won praise with a similar act.

Similar Posts

