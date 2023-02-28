All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Workshop & Mock Drill For Forest Fire Disasters Conducted In Tamil Nadu
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 28 Feb 2023 4:32 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
As the summer season approaches in the southern states of India, the government is putting in place measures to ensure that forest fires are minimised to the greatest degree possible. Workshops and mock drills were conducted in Tamil Nadu to prepare the DFOs (Divisional Forest Officers) for situations where they will need to suppress forest fires promptly. While sharing the video, @supriyasahuias wrote, “As dry season starts, forests are at great risk of Forest Fire disasters. Teams need to be alert and on their toes. The Forest Department is geared up. We had a State Workshop for DFOs. Mock drills, field perambulation, and working with local communities is key.” #Forest #workshop #forestfire
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal