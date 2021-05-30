Videos

Working More Than 55 Hours A Week? Here's Why You Shouldn't!

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:16 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people every year. This may worsen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report that says that at least 398,000 people died of stroke and 347,000 of heart diseases as a result of having worked at least 55 hours a week.


