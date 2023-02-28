All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
‘Words Fail Me’: Assam DGP Receives Salute From Daughter As She Becomes IPS Officer
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 28 Feb 2023 5:28 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a viral video, Assam’s Director-General of Police (DGP) GP Singh can be seen saluting his daughter who graduated from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today.” “The best moment for a father to see his piece of heart achieve this feat,” a user wrote.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal