Women's Commission Member Says Badaun Victim Shouldn't Have Gone Out Alone, Later Withdraws Comment

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Chandramukhi Devi on Thursday, January 7, stirred a controversy when she said that the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun could have been avoided if the victim had not stepped out alone during odd hours in the evening.

"A woman should not go out at odd hours under the influence of somebody. I think if she had not gone out in the evening, or had some family member along with her, this could have been prevented," said Chandramukhi Devi in the video which went viral on social media.

Chandramukhi was part of a two-member team that was sent by the commission to meet the family and seek details on the incident. She later withdrew her comments and said that it was taken out of context.