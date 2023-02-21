All section
Women Spend 7.2 Hours On Unpaid Domestic Work Compared To 2.8 Hours Spent By Men, Reveals Study
India, 21 Feb 2023 7:56 AM GMT
The research paper titled “Time Use Data: A Tool for Gendered Policy Analysis” revealed that women in the working age category of 15 to 60 years spend 7.2 hours on unpaid domestic work compared to 2.8 hours spent by men, indicating they have “time poverty".
