All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Women Officers To Embark On Car Rally Across Rajasthan To Celebrate NWWA Diwas
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rajasthan, 11 Feb 2023 10:15 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
On The Navy Welfare And Wellness Association Diwas, February 14, Team NWWA, led by NWWA President Mrs Kala Hari Kumar & women officers of the Indian Navy, will embark on a car rally across Rajasthan to enhance outreach efforts & celebrate the legacy of community welfare. NWWA initiatives include various community-driven activities geared towards welfare, social outreach, wellness, empowerment & support to the Naval fraternity.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain