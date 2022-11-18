All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Women-Led Protests Erupt In Tehran After Woman Detained For Allegedly Breaking Rules On Hijabs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 18 Nov 2022 8:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The women-led protests against clerical rule erupted after the death in custody three months ago of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules on hijabs. Videos posted on social media on November 15 showed crowds in Tehran and other major cities chanting slogans against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including "death to the dictator".
