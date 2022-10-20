All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Women-Friendly! Pink Booth Set Up In Uttar Pradesh With No On-Duty Police
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 20 Oct 2022 4:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The pink building-like structures at certain points throughout the Lucknow city are establishments that are actually women-friendly police booths, set up by the UP police authorities for the women in Lucknow. However, a Twitter video shared by Piyush Rai on October 17, shows a video of one such pink booth around Hosariya Crossing with no cops around. This is the same area where an 18-year-old girl was abandoned after a gangrape on October 15.



