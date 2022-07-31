All section
Woman Crosses Railway Tracks With Luggage Moments Before Train Arrive
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A woman and other passengers can be seen crossing a railroad track with luggage in Bhubaneswar just before a train arrives in a video that has become popular on social media. IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the video on Twitter. These dangerous behaviours were not promoted by internet users. The passengers received criticism, particularly the woman who potentially risked her life.
