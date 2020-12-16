Thousands Of IPhones Stolen, Damage Worth Rs 440 Cr Reported During Wistron Factory Attack in Karnataka

The employees of Wistron's Kolar district plant, a company that assembles iPhones, destroyed the entire building on December 12 costing the company about Rs 437 crore. The violence was caused by the employees of the Taiwan-based company over an alleged delay in payment and overtime wages.

Wistron in its complaint to the police and the labour department said that the losses amounted to an estimate of Rs 437 crore. The losses are primarily due to the theft of thousands of iPhones, allegedly looted from the unit during the violence and the damage caused to the Wistron's assembly line and factory equipment, stated the complaint.

The Karnataka Labour minister Shivaram Hebbar said that the damages incurred were unacceptable and various political parties expressed concerns about the possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state. Over 150 people have been detained by the police following the incident.

Also Read: "Naxal-Supporters In Photos Of Farmers' Protests": Union Minister Nitin Gadkari



