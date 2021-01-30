Why Women Are Often Ridiculed And Questioned For Being Part Of Protest?

Women protestors from anti-CAA protests to the ongoing farmers’ protest have been questioned for their participation in the agitation. No less than the SC court doubted their legitimacy to be part of the protest. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains it all.

