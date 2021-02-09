Why Were Protesting Teachers Mercilessly Beaten Up In Tripura?

Thousands of teachers, who had been terminated, have been protesting in Tripura since December 2020. They were attacked and beaten up on 27th January, 2021 during violent clashes with the police. Now, they have moved to the Tripura High Court when they were denied the permissions to hold fresh protests. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the Tripura teachers’ protest.

Thousands of teachers, who had been terminated, have been protesting in Tripura since December 2020. They were attacked and beaten up on 27th January, 2021 during violent clashes with the police. Now, they have moved to the Tripura High Court when they were denied the permissions to hold fresh protests. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains the Tripura teachers' protest.