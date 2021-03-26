Why Rapid Urbanization In Vizag Has Sparked Anger Among Tribals?

Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders to expand the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) on non-tribal mandals. Some activists have called out the 'injustice' and claimed that the rights of tribals will be snatched away by this move. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

