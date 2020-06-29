Why Karnataka High Court's Observation On Rape Is Problematic

While granting anticipatory bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court noted that it was 'unbecoming of an Indian woman' to sleep after she is 'ravished'.

The judiciary seems to be interested in regulating women's reaction to the gruesome act, considering it not falling under the usual attributes, rather than offering justice, alleging a woman of having a questionable character, and considering consent as an invisible part.

This shocking statement from the court really puts us in a dilemma - whether the justice system is set up to protect the survivors.