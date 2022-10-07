All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
WHO Warns Against Indian Cough Syrups After 66 Children Died In Africa
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 7 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The World Health Organization on October 5 issued an alert against four cough and cold syrups made by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, saying that it might be linked to the deaths of 66 minor children in the Gambia.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain