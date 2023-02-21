All section
WHO Sends Tons Of Trauma Kits & Medical Equipments To Turkey & Syria Earthquake Zone
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 7:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
The World Health Organization(WHO) is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake. While sharing this video on Twitter, WHO wrote, “This is not an ordinary cargo, it carries 37 metric tons of life-saving- critical trauma kits, medical supplies, medicines to be distributed to health facilities in #Türkiye & #Syria. @WHO has released $16+ million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies for the response.”
