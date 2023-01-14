All section
The Logical Indian Crew
WHO Recommends Not Using 2 Indian Cough Syrups; Issues Alert After Uzbekistan Children Deaths
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 14 Jan 2023
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
According to WHO, the two Indian cough syrups--- AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup failed to meet quality standards or specifications. This decision came after 19 deaths were reported in Uzbekistan linked to two cough syrups made by the Noida-based Marion Biotech.
