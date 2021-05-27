"While COVID Is Important, Cancer Is Not Going To Wait": Dr Somashekhar SP
India | 27 May 2021 9:06 AM GMT
Around 30% of cancer patients are delaying treatment due to fear of COVID-19.
Around 30% of cancer patients are delaying treatment due to fear of COVID-19. Dr Somashekhar S P, Chairman and HOD Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospitals Bengaluru, tells us why it is important to take proper treatment for cancer amid the pandemic and what steps can be taken.
