Where Is India?: Govt's Vaccination Policy Leave Poorer States In Chaos
India | 30 May 2021 5:23 PM GMT
As urban Indians rush to get vaccinated, people in poorer states have been left at the mercy of god.
As urban Indians rush to get vaccinated, people in poorer states have been left at the mercy of god. With a collapsing health infrastructure, lack of attention and a controversial vaccine policy, rural India is reeling under the deadly Coronavirus crisis.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why it is important to divert attention to the poorer states of the country to fight the pandemic.
