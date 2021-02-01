What Information About You Is WhatsApp Collecting & Sharing? Here Is How to Find Out

Whatsapp will now be sharing your data with Facebook! Shweta Kothari tells you how to find out what data messaging apps like Whatsapp are collecting and what are your safest alternatives.

Whatsapp will now be sharing your data with Facebook! Shweta Kothari tells you how to find out what data messaging apps like Whatsapp are collecting and what are your safest alternatives.