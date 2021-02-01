Videos

What Information About You Is WhatsApp Collecting & Sharing? Here Is How to Find Out

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Feb 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
Whatsapp will now be sharing your data with Facebook! Shweta Kothari tells you how to find out what data messaging apps like Whatsapp are collecting and what are your safest alternatives.

