What Is The Kerala PSC Controversy That Has Sparked Protests In The State?

Thousands of people and Public Service Commission rank holders are protesting in Kerala against the alleged backdoor appointment and regularisation of temporary employees in the government departments. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why people are protesting in Kerala.

