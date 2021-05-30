Videos

What Is 'Mucormycosis' Or Black Fungus?: Dr Vijay Rangachari Explains

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:12 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
In the middle of a deadly second wave of COVID-19, India is witnessing a spike in cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis, an infection that has now been declared an 'epidemic' by the government.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh spoke to Dr Vijay Rangachari, Consultant-ENT, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, to know more about the infection and who are at high risk of contracting it.

