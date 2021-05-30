What Is 'Mucormycosis' Or Black Fungus?: Dr Vijay Rangachari Explains

In the middle of a deadly second wave of COVID-19, India is witnessing a spike in cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis, an infection that has now been declared an 'epidemic' by the government.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh spoke to Dr Vijay Rangachari, Consultant-ENT, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, to know more about the infection and who are at high risk of contracting it.