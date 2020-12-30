We've Prioritised 30 Crore People For COVID Vaccine: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 21 said that the Centre has prioritised 30 crore people for a vaccine against the coronavirus.

"After consultation with experts, we've prioritised 30 crore people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases," said Vardhan.

The Health minister has said that people of India could get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in January. "Our first priority has been the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give the first COVID vaccine shot to people of India," Vardhan was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Ranchi: Man Kills Infant As He Did Not Want Girl Child, Arrested



