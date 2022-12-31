All section
Watch: Woman Distributes Innovative Makeshift Shelter For Stray Dogs Amid Cold Weather
India, 31 Dec 2022 8:36 AM GMT
The cold wave sweeping through North India impacts not only the lives of humans but also stray dogs who struggle to find warmth amid the low temperatures. Now, helping these voice-less animals in this harsh weather is a stray dog shelter home, Stray Talk India. The organization has devised a solution for providing shelter to dogs by making temporary homes for them. They constructed shelters using discarded plastic or wood fibre drums purchased from scrap merchants. They then fitted the drums with a mattress for dogs and cats to make themselves cosy. The video was shared on Instagram by Maya Mohan Kamal.
