The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Woman Allows Street Dogs Rest Inside Her Home On A Rainy Day, Netizens React
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 29 Nov 2022 4:27 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A video grabbing a lot of attention online shows a woman giving shelter to numerous stray dogs amid heavy rain. While recording the video, she said that she had opened her house's gates so stray dogs could enter and find refuge. "Meri duniya (my world)," read the caption shared alongside the video on the Instagram handle @pawsketeers. Since being shared on September 21, the video has gathered more than 3.9 million views and has also accumulated several positive comments from netizens.
