Watch: Woman Allows Street Dogs Rest Inside Her Home On A Rainy Day, Netizens React

29 Nov 2022

A video grabbing a lot of attention online shows a woman giving shelter to numerous stray dogs amid heavy rain. While recording the video, she said that she had opened her house's gates so stray dogs could enter and find refuge. "Meri duniya (my world)," read the caption shared alongside the video on the Instagram handle @pawsketeers. Since being shared on September 21, the video has gathered more than 3.9 million views and has also accumulated several positive comments from netizens.

