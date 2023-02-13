All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Video Of 3- Feet Deep Pit In Lucknow Raises Concerns
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Feb 2023 7:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A video shared by @bstvlive on its Twitter account has raised concerns about the condition of the roads in Lucknow and how this can lead to road accidents. While sharing the video of a 3-feet bottomless pit in Lucknow's New Hyderganj area, they wrote, "Lucknow- A deep pit invites death in the middle of the road. A major accident can happen at any time".
