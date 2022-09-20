All section
Watch: Uttarakhand Home Guard Controls Traffic With His Unique Dance Moves
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttarakhand, 20 Sep 2022 8:14 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A home guard deployed as a traffic police personnel in Uttarakhand has won the heart of netizens after a video of him managing traffic in a unique style went viral on social media. Jogendra Kumar's unique style of controlling vehicular movement near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun has won him applause. In the video, Kumar, clad in khaki uniform , can be seen moving cars and heads at the same time with his brilliant dance steps while controlling traffic.
Writer : Tareen Hussain
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
