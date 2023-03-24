All section
Watch: Unseasonal Rains Cause Widespread Crop Loss In Telangana
Telangana, 24 March 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Unseasonal rains and hailstorm in parts of Telangana have damaged standing crops in more than 1.50 lakh acres, according to initial estimates by the state government. The unexpected rains and hail storms due to the trough over the state caused huge losses to farmers, who were hoping to reap the Rabi harvest in a few days. Maize, mango, cotton, and chili crops have been damaged due to the untimely rains and hailstorm. Chilli and mango farmers are the worst affected.
