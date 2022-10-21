All section
Watch: Training Of Over 200 Jeevika Workers In Industrial Stitching To Support Bag Cluster Unit In Bihar
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Bihar, 21 Oct 2022 3:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Over 200 Jeevika workers are being trained in industrial sewing to support the bag cluster unit in Bela Industrial Area (Muzaffarpur), Bihar's new textile hub. By January 2023, Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society plans to train at least 1,000 workers.
