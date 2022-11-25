All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Swiggy Workers Protest In Kolkata, Seek Higher Pay & Accident Insurance
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
West Bengal, 25 Nov 2022 11:06 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Around 1000+ swiggy workers from 10+ zones logged out & marched to Salt Lake HQ in Kolkata, on November 22, against low payout. They alleged that the delivery charges have been increased but not their payout. In a video shared by @DelhiSourya, several swiggy delivery agents can be seen holding placards while protesting around the city. Accident insurance & better rates for cycle/InstaMart workers are among their demands. Earlier this year in January, a similar protest was held by the Swiggy delivery agents in Kolkata.
