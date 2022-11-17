All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Students Celebrating Birth Anniversary Of Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda In Odisha
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Odisha, 17 Nov 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Popularly known as ‘Father of Earth, Birsa Munda not only fought the British, but also championed the rights of tribal people. People believe that it is due to him and many other such activists that tribals in India have a fighting chance at protecting their rights.In the video, we can see students of Ambedkar Phule Pathasala in Kalahandi ,Odisha celebrating his 147th birth anniversary on November 15. Students in the video can be heard chanting “Jai Bhim”.
