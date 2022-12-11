All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Stranded Cow Fallen In Mud Pit Safely Rescued By A Crane, Wins Netizens' Hearts
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 11 Dec 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared on December 8 by a user named Gulzar Sahab shows a stranded cow that had fallen into a mud pit being rescued with the help of a crane machine. Netizens thank the rescuers for their quick action.
