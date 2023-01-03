All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Social Worker Gifts Divyaang Man Modified Tricycle Under Saksham Bharat Campaign
India, 3 Jan 2023 4:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by a social worker Nilotpal Mrinal on January 10 shows Nilotpal gifting fellow Divyaang man with a modified tricycle in an effort to empower and employ disabled individuals under Saksham Bharat Campaign. These modified tricycles can be used for selling food items, stationary, and various other commodities.
