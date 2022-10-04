All section
Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Spins Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram
Gujarat, 4 Oct 2022 9:29 AM GMT
President Droupadi Murmu on October 3 was seen trying her hand at the charkha (a spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where she went to pay her tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, a day after his birth anniversary. Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, reached the state on Monday for the first time since taking office. She called her trip to the Sabarmati Ashram a "indescribable inspiration".
