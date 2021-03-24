Watch: PM Modi Receives COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS, Delhi
Delhi | 24 March 2021 3:04 AM GMT
|
As the country gets ready to expand its nationwide vaccination in those above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his first shot of COVID vaccine on March 1 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin dose to the Prime Minister.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," the PM tweeted.
He also appealed to all those who are eligible to get vaccinated to make India a 'COVID-free' country.
"Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" the PM said.
