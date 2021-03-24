Watch: PM Modi Receives COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS, Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his first shot of COVID vaccine on March 1 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin dose to the Prime Minister.



"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," the PM tweeted.

He also appealed to all those who are eligible to get vaccinated to make India a 'COVID-free' country.

"Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" the PM said.