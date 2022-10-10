All section
Watch: People Make Way For Ambulance Amid Heavy Traffic In Pune
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 10 Oct 2022 3:51 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
The kind gesture of people making way for an ambulance on Tilak Road was caught on camera in Pune. While many praised the crowds, others remarked that this should come naturally to people. The instagram video was shared by @punetimes on October 4.
