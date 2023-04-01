All section
Watch: Passing Out Parade Of Indian Navy's First Batch Of Agniveers Held At INS Chilka
Odisha, 1 April 2023 3:37 AM GMT
The Passing out Parade of the first batch of 2,585 Agniveers took place at INS Chilka in Odisha on March 28 after the completion of their four-month-long training. Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar took the salute from the new recruits in the Passing Out Parade, held post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces.
