Watch: Old Man Falls Into Pit With Scooty After Road Caves In Jodhpur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rajasthan, 28 Sep 2022 4:14 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A busy road suddenly collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on September 24, after which a scooty including an elderly man got completely engulfed in the pit.The incident is of Pali Road where people are upset due to continuous submergence of roads due to sewerage on National Highway. Fortunately, the old man’s life was saved and he had only minor injuries.
