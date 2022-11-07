All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Newly Built AC Economy Coaches At Modern Coach Factory Flagged Off By Railway Minister
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Nov 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 5, flagged off the newly built state-of-the-art AC Economy Coaches at Modern Coach Factory in RaeBareli.While visiting the Modern Rail Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh’s RaeBareli on Saturday, he said that manufacturing of Vande Bharat coaches would also start from next year.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Meet The First Woman E-Rickshaw Driver Of J&K, Wants To Provide Better Education And Living To Her Children