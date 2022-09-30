All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
WATCH: Mother Creates Innovative Backseat For Her Child On Bicycle
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 30 Sep 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Recently, a heart-warming video shared by Industrialist, Harsh Goenka on Twitter has been winning the hearts of the internet. In the clip, the mother was seen cycling in an unknown location, but what caught everyone’s attention was that she made a special seat for her child. The mother added a makeshift special chair for her child to comfortably ride along with her. She added a small child-size plastic chair that was attached to the bicycle.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'