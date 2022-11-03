All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Migratory Birds Arrive In Various Parts Of India
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 3 Nov 2022 9:25 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
‘That time of the year’, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of migratory birds arriving in Tamil Nadu on her twitter account.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away At Age 89