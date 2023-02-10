All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Indian Railways Inches Closer Towards 100% Electrification
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 10 Feb 2023 12:28 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The Indian Railways is inching closer to its mission of 100 percent electrification. The Ministry of Railways in a tweet informed that a total of 3375 Route Kilometers (RKM) has been electrified in the year 2022-23 till January 31st against 2452 Route Kilometers in 2021-22 for the same period registering a 38 per cent growth. While sharing the video on Twitter @RailMinIndia wrote, “#Mission100PercentElectrification, owing to inflated budgetary support that aided in the rapid completion of 85% electrification.”
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal