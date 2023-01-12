All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Hostel Girls Being Served Rice With Weevils In Achampet
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 12 Jan 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Naveen Pettem on January 9 depicts a college mess's poor and unhygienic conditions in Achampet constituency, Telangana. Hostel girls are being served rice with weevils, an insect that infests stored grains, especially rice. This has prompted the students to demand strict action against the officials responsible.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain