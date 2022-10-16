All section
Watch: Forest Officials Provide Shade To Sleeping Baby Elephant In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu, 16 Oct 2022 7:58 AM GMT
The clip shows a group of forest officials in Tamil Nadu taking care of a baby elephant. The foresters were seen holding an umbrella over the sleeping baby jumbo as they waited for the little one’s mother to come across. The video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has won the hearts of netizens. Many commented on how such precious creatures deserve all the love and care and the delightful video was a big dose of serotonin.
