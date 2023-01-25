All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Floating Vegetable Market Of Jammu & Kashmir On Dal Lake
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Jammu and Kashmir, 25 Jan 2023 5:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Jammu and Kashmir, 25 Jan 2023 5:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
One of India's most prominent tourist attractions is Dal Lake, situated in Kashmir. Spreading over an area of 18–22 square kilometres, the vast sheet of water reflects the carved wooden balconies of houseboats. The Dal Lake in Srinagar is also famous for its 'floating vegetable market,' the only one of its kind in India and the second in the world. It is an unorganised market where individual sellers gather in the lake's centre during the break of the day and wrap up in the evening. There are no permanent shops on the lake. The local traders conduct their usual business in this floating market with the help of their boats.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal